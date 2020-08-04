“It broke my heart,” family of pregnant Fresno woman killed in hit and run crash devastated

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – A Fresno family is mourning the sudden loss of 19-year-old Autum Frank.

The young woman was seven months pregnant when she was killed Sunday night in a hit and run crash.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. near Marks and Swift Avenue in Northwest Fresno.

“It broke my heart,” said her fiancé Alex Martinez.

Martinez visited the intersection where he held Autum in his arms after the crash.

“I tried to stop the bleeding and everything, I told people to call 911 and everything,” said Martinez.

They were crossing the street Sunday when she was hit by a red SUV. The driver, later identified as Kenneth Carter, fled the scene right after.

“She is just a happy person,” said Autum’s aunt Rebecca Bejarano.

Bejarano says she loved doing hair and makeup, but more than anything, couldn’t wait to be the mother of “Davina Marie.”

“It’s sad we were just at her mom’s house and we had the carseat sitting right there,” said Bejarano.

“It certainly breaks the hearts of people that have to go out there, it breaks the hearts of those of us who have to deal with it in the aftermath, and we really feel for the family, our prayers go out to them,” said Fresno Police Sgt. Jeff LaBlue.

Sgt. LaBlue says about 30 minutes after the crash, Kenneth Carter called to turn himself in, telling police he thought he hit an animal. Police say he was driving a rental car with a suspended license.

“If someone is involved in a collision we always recommend they stop and render care. It’s the humane thing to do, it’s the correct thing to do, and its required by law,” said Sgt. LaBlue.

Martinez wants justice for Autum and for his little girl he never got to meet.

“I hope he gets locked up a long time because he destroyed my world, he took away my baby and my baby mama,” said Martinez.

Carter was released from the Fresno County Jail Monday morning after posting his $12,000 bond.

He faces charges of Felony Hit and Run, Vehicular Manslaughter and driving on a suspended license. Carter submitted to a blood test and showed no signs of intoxication at the scene, police say.

Click here to donate to the family’s GoFundMe.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.