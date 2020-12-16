Is the city of Fresno holding back some COVID-19 relief funds? Local supervisor speaks out

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A Fresno County Board of Supervisor is calling out the City of Fresno when it comes to the distribution of COVID-19 funding, saying City Council members are hoarding money, sitting on millions of dollars as the county faces a health crisis of historic proportions.

On Tuesday, the board of supervisors voted unanimously to give $2.5 million of Cares Act funds to Community Regional Medical Center to help combat Covid-19 after they say the Fresno City Council declined to help.

“We’ve allocated and actually spent on Covid our Covid dollars, now these guys up the street are sitting on $38 million and they say they couldn’t help these guys,” said District 4 Fresno County Board Supervisor, Buddy Mendes.

Mendes challenging the city to put their money where their mouth is. The county says the city told them the city dollars were already accounted for.”You know they do a lot of this but they never fix anything,” Mendes said.

Community Regional Medical Center says the Cares Act money they were given back in March was gone by September.

They say millions of dollars are being spent every week and are thankful for the county’s support.

“This is a crisis people, this is a crisis, it’s a disaster, and what do we need in a disaster? We need the help of the rest of the community, we need the help through dollars because we have to buy supplies, we have to pay for extra staff, we have to pay for equipment, things like that are realities when you turn to us in need or anyone in your families, so I want to tell you how important this is, it’s so important and we thank the county board for recognizing that,” said Katie Zenovich, Senior Vice President of Community Medical Centers.

Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias released this statement, it reads in part–

“Supervisor Mendes seems upset that my colleagues and I aren’t doing his job since health and human services are a county responsibility. During our weekly meeting with county public health officials and Community Medical Centers, they confirmed that we have zero hospital capacity and declined the city’s offer for additional funds. They were crystal clear, that at this stage money will not help. We have run out of healthcare professionals to care for the sick.”