IRS: Stimulus payments to the dead should be returned

(CNN Newsource)–The Internal Revenue Service wants stimulus money accidentally sent to people who have died returned. The IRS used tax returns from the past two years to determine eligibility for those payments.

Some of the recipients died between filing their taxes and receiving the stimulus money.

It was previously thought surviving family members may be able to keep the money, but the IRS is now saying it must be sent back.

If you received a check intended for a loved one who is deceased, you have to mail it back to the treasury department.

Money received through direct deposit can be sent back by check or money order.

Married couples who received a joint stimulus payment only have to send back the half intended for the person who is no longer alive.

People in jail also have to return any stimulus money they have received.

Information for how to return the money is on the IRS website.

