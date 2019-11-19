IRS looking to hire hundreds of seasonal employees in Fresno

Fresno, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Internal Revenue Service is seeking to fill over 1,400 temporary positions in Fresno.

The agency is looking for clerks, data entry clerks and tax examiners for jobs up to four months. Officials say training will be provided.

Those interested should search for job announcements on usajobs.gov using the keyword “Internal Revenue Service”–location Fresno, CA.

Full-time temporary positions begin in February or March 2020



