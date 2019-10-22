Investigation continues after man shot in the stomach in NE Fresno

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – An investigation continues after a man was shot in the stomach in northeast Fresno.

Police say the shooting happened early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a popular shopping center off of Champlain Drive and Perrin Avenue.

Officers say the victim is not cooperating. They say right now they are investigating to see if this shooting is gang-related.

Businesses and residents near the area are still in shock.

“I was really surprised to hear that something happened right here in this parking lot,” says Marybeth Carter, who lives nearby.

Police say when they arrived at this location, they found several shell casings from shooting but no victim.

Moments later, police say they were told a man showed up to Saint Agnes Hospital and he was shot in the stomach.

“The Lux nightclub was there at that parking lot where the shots were being fired, we don’t know if the victim was going to that nightclub or not but we do not he was shot once in the stomach,” says Lt. Mark Hudson with the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they don’t get a lot of calls regarding shootings in this area, but say they have had a few regarding disturbances at the nearby nightclub.

“The district is looking into the calls for service that have occurred there they’ve come out because of their alcohol permit, their conditional use permits to serve alcohol, that location, the people coming to that location so they are looking at the calls for service and talking with the owner,” Hudson explained.

But those who live and work around the area are concerned.

Fresno City Councilmember of District 6, Garry Bredefeld, says his office is working with the police.

“This behavior is completely unacceptable and we are meeting out police department is meeting and discussing what’s taken place to ensure this doesn’t happen again,” says Bredefeld.

We reached out to the property management and have not heard back just yet.

Police say the victim is expected to be OK.

Investigators say there is no suspect description but they are looking into surveillance video.

Officers ask if anyone has information to call the Fresno Police at (559) 621-7000.

