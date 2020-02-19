Interior secretary and Rep. Nunes working to protect ‘a million acres of farmland that could be idled’

TULARE, California (KSEE) – The US Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt and Congressman Devin Nunes praised a declaration President Trump is expected to sign designed to bring more water to Central California’s farmers.



“A problem so serious we are looking a million acres of farmland that could be idled,” said Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). “This is a big chunk of the water back, but it is not nearly enough.”

During the water forum held inside Tulare’s International Agri-Center, CEO of the Friant Water Authority Jason Phillips said regulations and policy have caused an enormous water deficit for farmers.

To get that water back, Congressman Devin Nunes and interior secretary David Bernhardt say President Trump will green-light a new plan to turn on federal pumps, giving more water to the Central Valley each year.

“If we just have exactly the year we had last year, the exact year as we had last year, I am told we would have saved about a million feet of water,” said Bernhardt.

“So that is not going to be every year, that is not going to exactly be most years, but that is what it would have been last year.”

Nunes and Bernhardt made it clear they support the plan that would monitor water levels, re-allocate water, and use updated biological opinions on fish populations.

Others across the state disagree with the proposal, saying it will have huge environmental impacts including endangering the salmon runs.

