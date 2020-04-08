Instead of a party, friends throw teenager a birthday parade

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Carefully distanced to help limit the spread of coronavirus, friends decorated cars and surprised Gia Lasswell with a parade on her 13th birthday.

To keep the birthday parade a surprise, Gia’s mother told her they were going to Starbucks. That’s when the birthday parade arrived.

Gia has very limited eyesight. She says, “If I wanted to see something I can take an iPad and move it close.”

This means with social distancing, she can’t see her friends.

“I can tell who people are by their voices.”

It’s why paraders filled the air with cheers, shouts, music and honking horns.

Lasswell was so happy to hear the birthday wishes she joked it help make her feel like “an official quaranteenager.”

