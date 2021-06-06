Inside the Bullpen: Will Gov. Newsom beat the recall election?

ORANGE, Calif. - (KTLA) -- Two arrests have been made in the shooting death of Aiden Leos, the 6-year-old boy who was killed in an apparent road rage incident in Orange, California, last month, the California Highway Patrol announced Sunday evening.

Marcus Anthony Eriz, 24, and Wynne Lee, 23, were arrested in their Costa Mesa home in connection with the case. They are expected to be charged with murder, according to a CHP news release.