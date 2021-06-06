Inside the Bullpen: Will Gov. Newsom beat the recall election?

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Speaking with FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo, CalMatters’ Laurel Rosenhall and SFGate’s Eric Ting give their takes on Newsom’s chances of beating the recall election, with Rosenhall saying, “the stars are really aligning for him right now.”
Close
SUBSCRIBE NOW
You have been added to Your Central Valley Life Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Your Central Valley Life
July 23 2021 05:30 pm
CBS47 On Your Side
Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.
Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com