Inside the Bullpen: Will Gov. Newsom beat the recall election?

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(INSIDE CALIFORNIA POLITICS) — Speaking with FOX40’s Nikki Laurenzo, CalMatters’ Laurel Rosenhall and SFGate’s Eric Ting give their takes on Newsom’s chances of beating the recall election, with Rosenhall saying, “the stars are really aligning for him right now.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

July 23 2021 05:30 pm

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com