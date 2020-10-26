Inside the Bullpen – Oct. 24

News

by: Inside California Politics

Posted: / Updated:

Fox 5 San Diego’s Kathleen Bade and KSEE 24’s Alexan Balekian join Inside California Politics to discuss two interesting congressional races in the state.

First, we discuss the costly and intense battle in District 21, which includes parts of Fresno, Kern and Tulare counties. Democratic incumbent T.J. Cox is trying to fend off a challenge from Republican David Valadao, who once held that seat before losing to Cox in 2018.

Next, we turn to California’s 50th congressional district, a seat vacant since the resignation of Republican Duncan Hunter. There, former Republican U.S. Rep. Darrell Issa is running against Democrat Ammar Campa-Najjar.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com