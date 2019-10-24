Breaking News
FRESNO, California (KSEE) – Shining the spotlight on local companies was the focus of the 15th annual Innovation and Entrepreneurship Forum in Clovis on Wednesday.

The event was held at the Clovis Veterans Memorial building. Organizers say it was a chance for local companies to showcase their products.

Investors were also able to check out and possibly support innovative ideas.

There was a company that won $10,000 for their innovative business.

