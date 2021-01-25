Inmate who escaped Northern California jail back in custody

OROVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who escaped Monday from a Northern California jail is back in custody.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says 29-year-old Michael Berry escaped from the Butte County Jail in Oroville while deputies were conducting a check of inmates in the minimum security dorm of the jail.

Officials arrested Berry hours after his escape after a person who spotted him at a gas station called police.

Berry was arrested January 11 on a felony burglary charge. He now faces a felony charge of escaping from a custodial facility, the office said.

