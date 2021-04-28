Merced County Sheriff’s Office says jails need renovations to prevent more escapes

MERCED, California. (KGPE) – Merced County’s undersheriff Corey Gibson says Monday night’s jail escape by 45-year-old Charlie Everett is a direct result of issues the county has been facing for years: old facilities that aren’t up to correctional grade standard, a shortage of staff in the jails, and delays from the state that halt renovation projects.

“What I think the escape does is highlight the deficiencies of the facility. There just hasn’t been an investment for several years and we really need to address that as a community,” Gibson said.

Everett, who was being held for DUI with bodily injury and vehicular manslaughter, smashed his way through several layers of building material before making his way through the perimeter fencing.

Back in January, six inmates escaped from the main county jail. They were able to access the roof and use a homemade rope to scale down a wall. Four have since been re-arrested, but two remain on the loose.

Gibson says the state awarded Merced County $40 million in 2015 to help improve the facilities, but state and local delays have put them on hold.

“It has to go through several different layers to get that money awarded and approved for what we’re actually constructing. As soon as we get that project started, we’re going to start looking at phase 2: replacing the main jail and essentially building a secondary facility and consolidating the two facilities into one,” Gibson said.

According to Gibson, the Latorraca Correctional Facility was originally built in 1991 and was used for agricultural farming, never meant to be a correctional facility.

“The facility is constantly being manipulated and destroyed by the inmates. It’s just not designed to hold those types of inmates,” he said.

If everything gets approved soon, Gibson said the earliest he can see construction start is a year from now.

Anyone with information on Charlie Everett is asked to call the Merced County Sheriff’s Office at 209-385-7445.