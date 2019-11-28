Inmate dies after attack at Northern California prison

News

SUSANVILLE, Calif. (AP) — A California prison inmate has died after he was attacked by two other prisoners.

Authorities say the attack took place Wednesday afternoon in a yard at High Desert State Prison in Susanville in Northern California.

Corrections officials say guards used chemical agents to break up the attack. The inmate was pronounced dead at a hospital. His name hasn’t been released.

Guards seized two inmate-made weapons.

Two inmates are under investigation over the attack. One is serving a life term for a murder connected to a street gang.

It’s the second inmate death in two days.

Authorities say an inmate died after being attacked by two prisoners Monday at Folsom State Prison near Sacramento.

