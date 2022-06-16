A general view of the interior of SoFi Stadium is seen during Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong, File)

FIFA announced Thursday that SoFi Stadium in Inglewood will be one of the 2026 World Cup venues.

A total of 16 cities will host matches in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, marking the first time three countries are hosting the games together.

Super Bowl LVI took place at SoFi Stadium in February, bringing some 70,000 fans to the world’s most expensive stadium. Along with that came road closures, increased law enforcement and parking spots on sale for as high as $4,850.

Some changes are expected to be made at SoFi — which is home to the NFL’s L.A. Chargers and L.A. Rams — to accomodate for the World Cup, including expanding the size of the field.

In a record high, there will be 48 teams participating in 80 World Cup matches. Of those, 60 will be played in 11 U.S. locations. That leaves 10 for Mexico and 10 for Canada.

The last time the U.S. hosted the World Cup was in 1994 and Mexico in 1986. Canada has never hosted the men’s World Cup but held the women’s World Cup in 2015.

The 2026 host cities include:

Atlanta

Boston

Dallas

Guadalajara

Houston

Kansas City

Los Angeles/SoFi Stadium

Mexico City

Miami

Monterrey

New York/New Jersey

Philadelphia

San Francisco Bay Area

Seattle

Toronto

Vancouver

The games will air on FOX and Telemundo and broadcast live to host countries, as well as the whole world via FIFA+.