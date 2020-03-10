InfoWars founder, conservative radio host Alex Jones arrested, charged with DWI on Tuesday

News

by: Russell Falcon

Posted: / Updated:

Alex Jones (APD)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — On Tuesday morning, conservative radio host Alex Jones was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to the Travis County Sheriff’s Office.

TCSO says that Jones was booked at 12:36 a.m. for the class B misdemeanor and was released at 4:11 a.m.

Jones’ website and internet show, InfoWars, has notably claimed conspiracy theories around major news events, including 9/11 and the Sandy Hook shooting, which he claimed was faked and that parents had faked their childrens’ deaths.

His bail was set at $3,000.

KXAN will update this with more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know