Influx of people tested cause COVID-19 result delays in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — With many people rushing to get tested for COVID-19, labs are backlogged in Fresno County. The delay is due to a number of factors including an influx in demand, the availability of swabs, and staffing during the 4th of July holiday.

The turn around time for results takes close to a week. A couple of weeks ago, a portion of test results reported back within a couple of days.

“It is not perfect,” said Fresno County Health Officer Rais Vohra. “We are never happy with the turn around that we have. There are many angles to this problem. This will continue to be a problem until the technology catches up to where it needs to be.”

The Fresno County Jail continues to wait on a couple of dozen results from 1,200 inmates tested a week and a half ago on June 22. Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Tony Botti said this information is crucial to controlling the outbreak.

“We are at the mercy of when the results come back and time,” said Botti. “You know, we are on the clock.”

While it is advised to self isolate until citizens get their results back, it is often unrealistic. Making it hard for health officials to track everyone that person came in contact with. Especially when that period is a full week.

“These are all problems and I think the self isolation is a legitimate challenge,” said Vohra. “That is something we don’t have a great answer for. We do try to encourage people to keep your own space and when you can’t cover your face. Even in your own household.”

Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias was tested after his son tested positive for the virus. Arias said he originally was told he would get his test back Tuesday but now it could be as late as Friday.

