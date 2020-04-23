Infamous Fresno County party spot seeing uptick in visitors, neighbors say

FRESNO,Calif. (KGPE) –A Fresno County area infamous for its roadside parties may be getting even more visitors these days.

Some people living off Sky Harbour road said the pandemic is bringing more people outdoors, and many are headed their way.

Now that many stores and entertainment options are temporarily off limits many people are looking for new ways to have fun.

“Definitely not much to do in quarantine, so trying to find new places to go,” Beanna Morales said Wednesday. She went to hike around Millerton Lake and was surprised by the amount of people there — “more than I expected. I was like ‘I’ll definitely see a few people,’ but like there was a lot more people.”

“Sky Harbour road has always been a party place everybody knows about Sky Harbour because when they were young they parked up on the road and that’s what’s still going on,” Marvin Armstrong, who lives in the area said.

Armstrong said the area has been much busier recently.

“There’s nothing to do in town. I’d expect more people would be up and around,” Armstrong said.

Steve Mette also noticed the uptick. “Oh the traffic’s crazy, absolutely crazy,” Mette said.

Cars were lining the road Wednesday. Mette said he doesn’t mind the increase in people, he just wishes they left less of a mark.

“People who are parking up there throw whatever they’re going to throw away on the ground,” Mette said.

Despite the crowds, the sheriff’s office said they’ve only received two reports so far this month, one for cars speeding and another for a gathering. They ask people call them if they notice any issues in the area.

