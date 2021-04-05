Indoor concerts, theater performances, and other private gatherings will be allowed in California starting April 15

FRESNO, California. (KSEE) – Starting April 15, California will allow indoor concerts, theater performances, and other private gatherings.

How many people can attend gatherings will depend on the level of restrictions in place in each county.

The California Department of Public Health announced these changes on Friday as the rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 nears a record low.

For counties in the purple tier, indoor concerts and theater performances are not allowed. In the red tier, venues of up to 1,500 people can operate at 10% capacity. Venues with greater capacity may have 20%.

Some events may require testing and proof of vaccinations, which will allow them to have more paying customers than those that don’t.

“Vaccinations have never been more important because, for everybody that wants to support a restaurant or a performing group inside, vaccinations are going to be a key player in the game,” said Dan Pessano, the managing director for Good Company Players in Fresno.

In the red tier, capacity increases to 25% if all guests are tested or show proof of full vaccination. Venues can also choose to separate people into sections based on their vaccination status.

Guidelines from the California Department of Public Health show the maximum capacity for venues in the purple and red tiers of the state’s reopening plan.

The Clovis Rodeo plans to ask for proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test that can’t be more than 72 hours old.

“Fully vaccinated sections that are separated off can sit shoulder to shoulder,” said California public health officer Dr. Tomás Aragón.

Private indoor gatherings, such as weddings, meetings or conferences are not allowed in the purple tier. In the red tier, they are limited to 100 people and all guests must show proof of a negative test or a full vaccination.

Most of California’s 58 counties are currently in the red tier, and more people can attend indoor gatherings as the counties move into less restrictive tiers.