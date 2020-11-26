Increased law enforcement on the roads ahead of Thanksgiving

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) — Central Valley law enforcement agencies have already started amping up patrols in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday.

The California Highway Patrol and Fresno Police are looking for DUI and reckless drivers.

“We’re not telling you you can’t drink we’re just telling you to have a plan, be safe and do what you know is right,” Gary Beer supervisor from the Fresno Police Department traffic bureau said.

Beer said they have increased patrols, and are launching a DUI saturation operation.

Every available CHP officer will also be on the roads.

They said they’re not out to enforce the recently announced curfew, and are instead focusing on road safety.

“We’re going to be out looking for seatbelts, we’re going to be out looking for cell phones, we’re going to be out looking for speeding violations,” CHP Sgt. Leonard Sherman said.

Law enforcement is anticipating the pandemic will impact their holiday patrols, but by how much, won’t be known for awhile longer.

“I think the lack of the bars and the restaurants probably closing earlier because they have less people there. I think that’ll have a big impact, but the numbers will tell of course,” Beer said.

“If you come across the roadways that may seem a little bit lighter, it’s not your opportunity to go out there and speed. Please slow down.”

CHP’s Mike Salas said.

Sherman said increasing their presence on the roadways can make people driver safer.

“We all have heard the term the cop drop, when people see a cop and they drop their phone when they’re talking on the phone, so that’s a good indication that visible patrol actually makes a difference in driving behaviors,” he said.

According to the CHP 42 people died on the roads during this time period last year. Fresno police said they handled 10 DUI related collisions, none were fatal.