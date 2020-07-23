Increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations at Valley Children’s, doctors see more MIS-C cases too

MADERA COUNTY, California (KGPE) – While the majority of severe COVID-19 cases occur in older adults and those with medical conditions, Valley Children’s Hospital is seeing more cases of children having to be hospitalized due to COVID-19.

The medical director for infectious diseases at Valley Children’s Hospital Dr. Nael Mhaissen says the patients are children without any other medical problems.

“Unfortunately having severe disease because of it, requiring them to be admitted into the hospital and sometimes their disease is severe enough for them to require ventilation, assistance with breathing, and be in the intensive care unit,” said Mhaissen. “It’s not a large number, but there are a few of these cases that we’re handling.”

In mid-May, Eyewitness News spoke with Dr. Nael Mhaissen when Valley Children’s had its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C). The syndrome is similar to Kawasaki Disease and typically follows a COVID-19 infection.

Mhaissen said they’ve seen more cases of MIS-C since then.

“We have seen significantly more cases within the past few weeks compared to what we’ve seen since the start of the pandemic. And this isn’t just specific to the Central Valley. That has been the case throughout California and also throughout the country,” Mhaissen said.

Fresno County Interim Health Officer Dr. Rais Vohra on Wednesday during the virtual press briefing said there is still a lot they don’t know about the virus.

“We are really kind of operating without a safety net whenever we expose young children to this virus,” Vohra said. “We understand epidemiologically that most children will be fine, but there’s always that chance that you’re going to have more and more kids, especially as there’s more congregation, more mixing in the school environment, that would permit a complication like the [Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome] to occur.”

Dr. Mhaissen said the decision on reopening schools is a challenging one as schools provide services that children need, but physically reopening now is “dangerous.”

“It carries risk on students themselves, on children themselves, and also it carries risk on the community in general as these children can actually acquire this infection and then transmit it in the rest of the community for people who are at increased risk of severe disease.”

