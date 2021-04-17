Immigration judge, subject of complaint by lawyers, retires

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco Immigration Court judge who was the subject of a complaint to the U.S. Justice Department involving hostile and biased treatment of immigrants abruptly quit his post this week.

In a letter announcing his retirement, Judge Nicholas Ford did not acknowledge the complaint by local attorneys representing immigrants.

Instead, he criticized the entire court system and his supervisors for their lack of support.

Last November, a coalition of lawyers filed a complaint, alleging that Ford acted in an “aggressive, unprofessional and demeaning” manner toward immigrants.

The group says it believes the public pressure to remove the judge from the bench had an impact.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com