Immanuel Schools in Reedley files cross-complaint against Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Immanuel Schools in Reedley has filed a cross-complaint against Fresno County.

In a statement on Friday, Immanuel School officials say they believe they should take legal action and put all arguments in front of the court.

“As we have stated before, we believe this is a family choice and they should not be denied this choice by government mandates that overreach their constitutional rights.” Immanuel Schools Board of Trustees

School officials say that as of Friday, there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 among their students, families, staff, and faculty.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.