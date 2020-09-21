‘I’m outside your mom’s house’: Woman accused of texting boyfriend before fire that killed mother

LANSING, Mich. (WJW) — A woman accused of setting a fire that killed her boyfriend’s mother and two nephews reportedly texted the boyfriend right before the blaze.

The Lansing State Journal reported that according to an affidavit, the text read: “I’m outside your mom’s house…I hope your mom likes being burned alive.”

Abbieanna Williams, 21, denied setting the Sept. 3 fire that killed Melissa Westen, an 8-year-old and a 4-year-old, the Lansing State Journal reported.

She faces three charges of homicide and three of first-degree arson in the case.

A friend told police Williams was angry at the boyfriend at the time because she thought he was cheating on her. The friend told police he dropped her off on the street where the boyfriend’s mother lives between 11:20 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. the night of the fire.

Williams said she was going to throw a rock through one of her windows, the friend said in an affidavit, according to the Lansing State Journal. He then drove away.

A neighbor told police Williams asked to borrow their lighter before walking toward the mother’s home shortly afterward.

The fire broke out at around 11:24 p.m.

Arson was originally ruled out as a cause for the fire, but investigators say tips and further information led to Williams’ charges, the Lansing State Journal reports.

Williams is expected to appear in court this week.

