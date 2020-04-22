‘I’m not receiving notification other than saying you’re in the queue’; small business owners frustrated with PPP

FRESNO, California (KSEE) – There’s been growing frustration over the lack of aid for small businesses in the Central Valley after that first initial pot of federal money ran out.

But on Tuesday, Congress and the Trump administration announced they reached a deal to replenish the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) with a near $500 billion stimulus package. The announcement is good news for small businesses.

Many small business owners who have applied for loans say they are not having any luck receiving them.

“All these programs are designed for small businesses yet the small guy can’t seem, at least in my experience, can’t seem to get through,” said Rick Bubenik, owner of Ricana Media Group in Fresno.

Bubenik has owned his small business for more than two decades. He offers advertising and consulting services. While his business is considered essential, he says he’s not making any money right now because no one is advertising.

“You can’t pay your bills because there’s no income, what are you going to do?” Bubenik said. “I’ve since then applied for eight different programs that are out there, I’m not receiving notification other than saying you’re in the queue.”

Bubenik says it seems the bigger businesses are getting what was meant for small businesses. He says he just wants better direction.

“If someone would just talk to me, us small business guys, they just keep saying go online,” Bubenik said.

Assemblymember Jim Patterson understanding the frustration. In a statement, he said the most disturbing and disappointing reality is that California and the federal government have made promises to small businesses they’re not keeping.

“Tens of thousands of businesses in Central California have been left out. On behalf of them, I will continue to press the state and federal politicians and bureaucracies to get their act together.” Assemblymember Jim Patterson (R-Fresno)

Congressmember Jim Costa is sympathizing with small business owners as well. He says the new agreement is designed to help small businesses.

“This agreement that was reached today will provide not only additional funding for community mid-size banks, credit unions but also disaster grants as well,” Costa said.

Costa says he is flying to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday to vote on the new agreement. Costa says if any small business owner has questions to call his office on (559) 495-1620.

COVID-19 resource links:

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.