BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bone-weary and parched, Christopher Williams, after leading deputies on a wild chase through orchards and roads, expressed relief he’d been caught.

Sneaking onto farms and other agricultural businesses, destroying equipment to steal copper wire, wreaking havoc to eke out a meager existence for himself and his fentanyl-addicted teenage son — this was no way to live. But he was desperate for money.

“I’m just trying to eat, man,” Williams told a sheriff’s detective according to recently released court documents.

Williams, 46, developed a reputation in multiple counties as a menace to ag businesses. A private investigator described him as “public enemy No. 1,” inflicting hundreds of thousands of dollars in damages in Kern County alone and maybe up to $1 million in total damage overall.

He and his 15-year-old son were arrested earlier this month and prosecutors charged him with dozens of counts of grand theft and vandalism, as well as child cruelty and possession of a stolen vehicle. He’s held on $500,000 bail and due back in court next month.

Private investigator Steve Urner, of Urner Investigations, located Williams and his son by a stolen pickup March 10 behind the Buttonwillow truck stop at Interstate 5 and Highway 58. Urner alerted authorities but the suspects took off before deputies could surround them.

A high-speed, reckless chase through fields and Highway 58 ensued, the pickup eventually breaking down and Williams and his son abandoning the vehicle, reports say.

Williams managed to escape authorities during another chaotic vehicle chase earlier in the month, but had no such like this time. He and his son were picked up in the area hours later.

According to the documents, Williams, 6-foot-4 with a lanky build, appeared to be exhausted and did not resist when taken into custody. He said he needed water.

Handcuffed with his hands in front so he could drink, Williams admitted using Sawzalls and bolt cutters to vandalize water wells and pumping equipment to get to copper cables, the documents say. He stripped the wire and took it to an illegal recycling operation not requiring identification.

The reports list 21 copper wire pumping unit thefts linked to Williams and his son with damage estimated at $224,500. Williams claimed sole responsibility, the documents say.

“It’s been rough, man,” Williams told a detective. “I don’t have a place to live, and I got my kid.”

An investigator says in the documents the son had not been charged with the recent thefts but was booked into Juvenile Hall on a larceny warrant out of Kings County.

The teen has a drug problems and hasn’t been to school for roughly a year and a half, the reports say. Williams said he keeps his son close to him because he’s afraid he’ll overdose on fentanyl if left alone, according to the documents.

Several doses of Narcan, a nasal spray used to reverse an opioid overdose, was found in a backpack in the stolen pickup, the documents say. Also found were clothing, food, trash, tools and a glass pipe used for smoking methamphetamine.

A gray Chevy Suburban connected to Williams contained syringes and copper wire, the reports say. Authorities say the SUV was involved in a chase March 1 and later found abandoned.

Williams said he couldn’t keep track of how many thefts he has committed, according to the documents. He said he wished he never learned how to rip off wire.

During questioning, a detective told Williams shoe tracks at some crime scenes matched the shoes his son was found wearing. Williams continued to deny his son took part.

The detective said he wasn’t trying to ruin his son’s life.

Williams interrupted him, according to the documents.

“I’ve already done that,” he said.