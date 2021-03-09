‘I’m extremely proud’: Chief Balderrama on armed standoff outside Fresno bank

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno Police engaged in a six-hour standoff Monday night with a man who was armed with a sawed-off shotgun and a possible explosive device, reportedly asking police to shoot him.

No one was harmed in the incident, and Chief Paco Balderrama says the standoff ended peacefully because of creative de-escalation techniques. The suspect was identified by officers as 62-year-old Robert Canel.

“The person was taken into custody without a real significant incident and we really used time to our advantage in this case and just waited it out,” said Chief Balderrama. “We used some very out-of-the-box techniques to get this accomplished.”

Police made contact with the suspect’s family members and used a robot to approach him with a phone, from which messages from his loved ones played.

“That’s what convinced him to stand down. To say that I’m proud does not give it justice. I’m extremely proud,” Chief Balderrama said.

Canel now faces two felony charges including manufacturing a short barrel rifle and possession of a controlled substance while armed. He also faces two misdemeanor charges. His bail is currently set at $150,000.

Police continue to investigate Canel’s motive and whether the device he had was actually explosive.