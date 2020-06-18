Illinois man takes own life after seeing $730K negative balance on investment app

News

by: Erik Runge and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WGN) — When a 20-year-old Illinois man opened his trading app on his phone, it showed him close to $1 million in the red. Soon after, he took his own life, but his family says he actually didn’t lose the money at all.

Alexander Kearns was home from college at the University of Nebraska when he became interested in investing. His family said he downloaded the Robinhood app and began making trades.

On Thursday, the 20-year-old looked at his account on the app and saw a negative $730,000 balance.

“It’s actually a user interface issue and when Alex opened his app, he saw his cash balance was $730,000 and when you look at the screenshot, he had $16,000 in his account which was his true saving,” said William Brewster, Kearns’ relative.

His family said he took a screenshot and wrote a suicide note. His body was found the next day. He had thrown himself in front of a train.

Brewster said the issue on the app needs to be fixed and said the company needs to address the potential harm that the glitch can create.

 Robinhood issued the following statement:

“All of us at Robinhood are deeply saddened to hear this terrible news and we reached out to share our condolences with the family. We will not share any details regarding the account to respect privacy and confidentiality.”

Brewster called Robinhood’s response “canned” and said he is still seeking to find out why the account would show a negative balance.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know

Images from Armenia

Small patients in Armenia
Yerevan by night.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers.
Dr. Jeff Thomas delivers in Gyumri.
Doctors unpack medical supplies from The Central Valley.
Fresno Medical Mission at work.
Medical Supplies being unloaded.
Fresno Medical Mission at the ready.
KSEE24 crew witnesses the miracle of life in Gyumri, Armenia.
Life saving work of Central Valley surgeons in Armenia.
Ribbon cutting on new surgical center in Ashtarak Armenia. Fresno donors made this dream come true.
KSEE24 on assignment with the Fresno Medical Mission
Honorary Consulate to Armenia Berj Apkarian explains the crisis facing one hospital.
KSEE24's Stefani Booroojian and Kevin Mahan at the meeting with President Bako Sahakyan.
Medical Meeting in Artsakh.
The President of Artsakh meets with the Fresno Medical Mission.
Learning modern medicine techniques with the Fresno Medical Mission in surgery.
Leaning in for a look. Dr. Brien Tonkinson holds class and helps a patient in Armenia.
Fresno Medical Mission cares on one of the smallest patients in the region. Six-year old Yanna receives life-changing better breathing surgery.