REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – U.S. Congressman Jim Costa requested more transparency from six federal agencies looking into the illegal lab in Reedley, with the goal of putting residents at ease.

The letter was sent to the directors of the FBI, CDC, FDA, EPA, the IRS, and U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and not only asks for the details of each investigation, but also the steps taken to close the lab, and how they prevent another location from opening.

Costa’s letter said in part, “We deserve to know all the facts in this case as soon as legally possible.”

Though the congressman was unavailable for an interview, Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig said that getting all the facts would be extremely important for everyone.

“The public has a lot of concerns and a lot of questions about how something like this could happen. I know for myself there are, there was tissue, of course, blood, and viruses that were found at this lab. One of the questions I have is how in the world could an operation get things like that if they weren’t operating legally?,” said the Fresno County Supervisor for District 5.

Reedley’s city manager, meanwhile, praised the letter.

“We’re getting few answers. And our community is getting even fewer than we are and that’s a problem. Our community is scared. Obviously, we all would like to know where these investigations are,” said Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba.

The main abatement of the lab has been completed, as Reedley crews have finished clearing out all medical equipment and furniture.

Lab chemicals and boxes of test kits remain inside, but those will be removed by a combination of the EPA and FDA.

While Zieba hopes the investigations into this lab to be made public, the city manager wants more action taken to prevent future ones.

“There have been lab leaks even in legal labs. So, what’s happening then in illegal ones?” she said.

Officials could not provide a timetable for when the investigations could wrap up.

