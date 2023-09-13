FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County officials held a press conference Wednesday afternoon following the revelation that the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party has served a subpoena to the City of Reedley – regarding an unlicensed medical lab in the city.

According to the county, Paul Nerland County Administrative Office (CAO), along with Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba, Public Health Director David Luchini, and Assistant Director Joe Prado discussed and elaborated on the subpoena served to the City of Reedley by the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party regarding the unlicensed lab in Reedley.

Congressman Jim Costa released the following statement after the House China Select Committee issued a congressional subpoena to the City of Reedley to turn over documents and records related to the illegal medical lab.

“The first priority since I have been involved on behalf of the City of Reedley is to ensure that public health and safety are protected. I have been working closely with federal agencies to ensure they have the tools needed to complete their ongoing investigations into this operation,” said Costa. “In issuing these congressional subpoenas, Congress is taking an important step to further collect information and address this matter. It is my hope that we work in a bipartisan, coordinated manner to fully understand the scope of this lab and prevent any future labs like this one from operating illegally in our communities.” Congressman Jim Costa

The lab was discovered in December 2022 after a Reedley Code Enforcement Officer noticed a hose. That hose came out of the back of what was believed to be a vacant warehouse on 850 I Street, with no active business permit found.

In March, the warehouse in Reedley was marked as “unsafe to occupy’, as code enforcement noted nearly 1,000 mice, nearly 200 of which were dead, kept in horrific conditions, electrical violations, and improperly stored biohazard waste.

The discovery prompted investigations by local, state, and federal agencies.