REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The illegal lab found in Reedley has portrayed a terrifying situation straight out of a horror movie.

But the buildup to the most recent point has been nearly a decade in the making.

The known history of the original company, Universal Meditech Inc., all started with the company’s founding back in 2015 in Tulare.

Then, in 2015, the company popped up at a location on East Fortune Avenue in Fresno, detailed in an article by The Business Journal.

In August 2020, a fire then broke out at that location.

While our cameras captured the response from the Fresno Fire Department, officials say the cause of the fire has still not been determined.

Between 2020 and 2021, Universal Meditech Inc. got approved for over $150,000 in PPP loans, according to the federal government’s Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

According to the FDA, Universal Meditech Inc. manufactured recalled COVID-19 tests from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed them in January 2022. Universal Meditech Inc voluntarily recalled the product after becoming aware of the issue by the FDA.

Jump forward to October of 2022, Universal Meditech, still at the Fresno location, fell on hard times over mounting legal troubles, some of which involved their former landlord.

They transferred their assets to Prestige Biotech, a Nevada company founded in 2019, which is listed as a creditor on court documents.

Universal Meditech then started the bankruptcy process, but it has yet to be filed.

That same month, Prestige, now at the Fresno location, signed a temporary lease with Alliance, a company that specialized in cabinetry, for the warehouse in Reedley.

On October 31, the Fresno County Department of Public Health confirmed to us that the City of Fresno Code Enforcement contacted its office to check out the East Fortune Ave location, as the city was concerned about chemicals there.

Joe Prado, assistant director for the Fresno County Department of Public Health said they tried to reach out to find out more about the chemicals, and the overall operations and procedures at the Fresno location.

“As we reached out to them, they didn’t provide that information to us. And as we were trying to communicate with them, then we lost contact with them. They moved out of that particular site. We confirmed with the property owner that they had moved out. So, we lost track of them there,” he said.

In late December of 2022, the discovery of the lab in Reedley was made, as Reedley Code Enforcement Officer Jesalyn Harper noticed a hose that came out of the back of what was believed to be a vacant warehouse on 850 I Street, with no active business permit found.

In January, Prestige began the process to move back to Fresno, to a location on North Blattella Lane, one that would be ready for them by June.

In March, the warehouse in Reedley was marked as “unsafe to occupy’, as code enforcement noted nearly 1,000 mice, nearly 200 of which were dead, kept in horrific conditions, electrical violations, and improperly stored biohazard waste.

After multiple inspection warrants, an abatement warrant and order were served on April 12, when the mice were euthanized per the recommendation of a state veterinarian.

From July 5 to July 7, after an additional abatement warrant was served, thousands of gallons of medical, biological, and pathogenic waste and material were removed from the lab by county contractors.

July 28, neighbors from the area spoke out about the laboratory. A former employee of the now infamous warehouse said he worked there years ago.

“This was actually my second job that I ever had here,” says Jimenez. “I worked here years ago. It was a stone fruit manufacturing plant.”

July 31, Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld called for immediate and full transparency and accountability from Fresno County and their Department of Public Health following revelations of the illegal lab.

He also said city officials ‘failed’ the people they represent.

Reedley crews are still in the process of taking equipment out of the lab, as the CDC plans to move in afterward. Professionals from Fresno County were called to remove gallons of waste from the lab.

Now, as of Aug. 1, Fresno County has commented on the suggestion that the illegal labin Reedley had connections to the Chinese government, but nothing is yet confirmed.