REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – More chemicals were found in the illegal laboratory in the City of Reedley Tuesday.

Reedley’s city manager said workers inside found a lab chemical unsealed, as crews worked to remove equipment from the facility.

Professionals from Fresno County were called in to safely remove them.

“We don’t want anybody to get burned on any chemicals that they don’t know what they are,” said Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba.

Zieba says the discovery forced them to stop crews’ work for the day before the county arrived at the lab to collect the chemicals.

“Things were haphazardly thrown in there. So, we do have hundreds and hundreds of boxes stacked. So, this may not be a one-time thing, where they’re coming in and removing. We want to make sure everybody that’s working in that site is abundantly safe and cared for.”

It’s just a drop in the bucket after the massive haul of hazardous materials taken from the lab over a three-day stretch from July 5 to July 7.

According to court documents, on July 5, 48 containers that contained roughly 2,100 gallons of biological material and medical waste were removed by county contractors.

After the power to the freezers and refrigerators was lost a day later, an additional 2,100 gallons of biological material and medical waste were cleared.

On July 7, 31 more containers filled with biological and pathological waste were taken, over 1,300 gallons.

“Waste was put into sealed drums. All those drums were then loaded into trucks, hauled off, and incinerated. So, very little chance of any harm coming to anybody. Virtually no chance of it getting out into the community. I would say absolutely no chance,” said Zieba.

As for the hundreds of mice that were found, those found alive in the lab were gassed and put to sleep before they were euthanized, on a state veterinarian’s recommendation due to their stress levels.

Zieba says they were all accounted for.

“The white lab mice were in a separate built room. So, any, let’s say wild mice that could’ve gotten into this facility were not able to get into the lab room.”

As for the water in the city, Zieba said tests show it was not contaminated.

Each business also has a required ‘backflow preventer’, even the lab, to prevent any waste from getting into the water system.