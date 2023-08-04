FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Political leaders continue to speak out about an illegal lab discovered in Reedley back in March.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and Congressman Adam Schiff were in the Central Valley at separate locations and both raised concerns about the possible ties to the Chinese government.

Both McCarthy and Schiff talked about the funding used to help the lab operate and although they have opposing political views they both agreed that the findings inside the building were of major concern.

Concerns over an illegal medical lab discovered in Reedley continued to circulate across various political platforms.

“This is very disturbing. I met with a number of leaders here from county to city and others about this what could be concerning about this, is what was going on in that lab,” says McCarthy.

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy was in Clovis visiting his newly opened campaign office when asked about the discovery.

“They were selling test kits that weren’t right they were doing research that wasn’t allowed,” says McCarthy.

McCarthy said in the matter of possible ties to the Chinese government and Universal Meditech and Prestige Biotech, the findings were concerning.

“When you look at what’s going on our own soil, what’s going on in our own backyard here is a lab that is studying doing things that they did not have jurisdiction or policy or rights to,” says McCarthy.

While McCarthy addressed the media in Clovis Congressman Adam Schiff discussed the matters following a round table discussion he was hosting.

“They might be experimenting with things that could be of profound public health risk, and this is done and potentially multiple locations with shell companies who can’t even determine who really owns these labs,” says Schiff.

Although McCarthy and Schiff are on opposite ends of the political spectrum, both said change needs to happen.

“We need to make sure that you can’t have labs operating without the knowledge of public health departments without adequate inspections,” Schiff.

“My concern is to get to the bottom of what happened here, but also look at where is this happening in other parts of this country as well,” says McCarthy.