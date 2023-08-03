FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – The former chair of the House Intel committee and Democratic congressman out of Burbank once again turned his focus to Valley voters in another stop in Fresno on Thursday.

U.S. Senate candidate Adam Schiff stopped by the KSEE studio for an exclusive in-depth interview with Alexan Balekian on Sunday Morning Matters. Schiff shares why he is centering his campaign around the Valley and what he will champion if he wins the race.

Schiff also calls on the feds to launch a rigorous investigation into the illegal bio lab in Reedley.

Schiff’s visit to Fresno comes on the same day our nation’s 45th President, Donald Trump was arraigned for the third time. Trump facing four felony charges for attempting to overturn the 2020 election that lead to the deadly January 6th attack on the Capitol. Schiff was a key member of the January 6 committee and is very critical of how the DOJ handled the timing of this latest indictment on Trump.