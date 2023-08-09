REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two public meetings on Tuesday, one in Fresno and one in Reedley, gave the public some answers about an illegal lab that posed such a danger to Reedley that the chief of the Reedley Fire Department once described it as “a potential disaster for our city.”

Just over a week ago, Fresno City Councilmember Garry Bredefeld accused Fresno County of hiding the lab’s existence from residents, something refuted by Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

During the Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning, a timeline of the companies behind the illegal lab, Universal Meditch and Prestige Biotech, and how they ended up in Reedley and Fresno.

“We’re learning about Prestige Biotech; who are they? What are they? Who owns them? To this day we’re still trying to understand and find that out,” said Joe Prado with the Fresno County Department of Public Health.

Also at the Board of Supervisors meeting Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba, who said the city had to let the public know what was going on in order to silence possible conspiracy theories – but added that the public’s health was never in danger.

“Because when the FBI and the CDC and everybody else in the alphabet soup of state and federal agencies tells you we cannot even comment, as we’re doing an investigation, you cannot comment,” said Zieba. “When they tell you that, as a small local agency of 25,000, you’re not going to defy the FBI.”

Zieba said they are still meeting with state and federal agencies regularly.

“We have got to get this fixed at a state and federal level,” said Zieba. “I know you want to do something about this locally, my counsel wants to do something about this locally. We are not going to fix this on a local level.”

Later that day in Reedley, residents packed into the Reedley City Council chambers to let their elected officials know they were not happy that the city officials did not say something sooner

“Me and many others believe it was the public’s right to know, and that is why there is a line of more people than we have ever seen at city hall,” said Reedley resident Mathew Casarez.

Nicole Zeiba spoke at the city council meeting too. Reedley’s city manager said instructions from the FBI on December 21, 2022, to not release any information just yet even to the city council as it could compromise pieces of the investigation.

On August 1, YourCentralValley.com reached out to the FBI about a potential investigation into the illegal laboratory in Reedley. The FBI’s response referred back to Fresno County for information.

The FBI has not commented on this matter and your best point of contact is Fresno County, as covered in this article. Based on long-standing policy, the FBI does not confirm deny the existence of its investigations. As background only, it may be helpful to ask Fresno County which agencies they have been actively working with as that may offer a better lead to a federal agency other than us. FBI Sacramento Public Affairs Team

It was still months before investigators and the city actually learned what was inside.

City officials revealed that the lab had a presence in Canada, Texas, Fresno, and Tulare before it was brought to Reedley. Zeiba theorized that Reedley acted as a storage facility, somewhere to house the large amounts of COVID-19 tests, pregnancy tests, urine samples, and hazardous chemicals – as well as around 1,000 white lab mice.

She says the lab was trying to move back to Fresno.

“We know that we were simply a stopping point, on the way to Fresno, we could have easily let them go on their way to Fresno, but we stopped it,” says Reedley City Manager Nicole Zeiba.

Zeiba also addressed some concerns about a letter the fire chief sent to the city manager about the worst-case scenario of the hazards of the lab. Some residents even printed that letter on the posterboard to bring to the meeting out of anger.

“The city manager requested the letter that the fire chief wrote. The letter was necessary to get the sheriffs involved and kick off some folks and get some things moving,” Zeiba said.

Zeiba also provided some new information too including how abatement on the property ended on Tuesday and confirmed the people who were operating the lab from a shell company were Chinese nationals.

Zeiba also spoke Tuesday night on why they couldn’t enter the property sooner saying warrants take time and while the lab is illegal and didn’t have permits from the city the lease between the lab’s operator and the property owner was valid. She also says this was complicated by the fact that the property owner only speaks Chinese.

She’s now calling on those who are angry at the city – to instead be angry at those in the state government who gave the lab hundreds of thousands of dollars in grants and not doing more to ensure similar illegal labs are not operating elsewhere.

“The most alarming aspect was to find out that loopholes exist that allow these types of labs to exist nationwide,” said Zeiba.