TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It was inside a plain-looking warehouse at 2375 E. Tulare Avenue in Tulare County that Universal Meditech had set up shop back in 2015.

“Always wondered what type of business it was,” said Tiffanie Rodriguez, owner of Couture Beauty.

Rodriguez leases a space directly across from where they were located.

“I’m not sure exactly but I’ve been out here for 10 years, and I used to be the only one out here besides the carpet store,” she said.

As far back as she can remember, Rodriguez said, something just didn’t seem right about the business.

“It was so odd,” she said. “People in white lab coats all the time I always thought it was strange.”

According to two local news articles dated November 2015, a group of Chinese and Canadian investors was going to occupy the empty building.

They started the business “Universal Meditech” and it’s specialized in research, development, and assembly of diagnostic tests for dairy cattle reproduction.

However, one of the articles also stated that Tulare County officials could not provide details on the test kits, and the investors cannot be reached for comment.

“I just remembered very late nights with people out there with bright lights and strange activity never knew what they were doing,” she said.

There was also a 2019 business journal article when the company made the move to, in the article they claim to be selling medical devices.

“I’ve been a part of the community for many years. I just never thought there would’ve been something like that right by my business,” she said. “It kind of freaks me out a little bit and gives me the chills.”

Tulare County officials said they had no record of Universal Meditech applying for permits in the city.

“The Environmental Health Division within Tulare County Public Health oversees permitting for facilities producing medical waste, such as a medical lab, and upon review, we were not able to find any record or information of Universal MediTech Inc. or any medical waste generator permits for that company,” said Carrie Montero, public information officer with the Tulare County Health & Human Services Agency.