REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The building that was once home to an illegal lab in Reedley will undergo sanitization beginning Tuesday, city officials announced.

City Manager Nicole Zieba says the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will clean out lab chemicals that were left behind.

Officials advise the process should take two weeks. The cleaning equipment was dropped off Monday and clean up will begin Tuesday.

The EPA will be hiring independent workers to conduct the cleaning, saving the city more than $150,000 in clean-up costs.