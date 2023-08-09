FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE)- Congressman Jim Costa, (D) CA- 21, and Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, (R) CA- 20, calling for a formal investigation into how a company linked to the illegal Reedley medical lab was able to secure nearly $150,000 in federal COVID funds.

Our station is the first one to get our hands on the letter that was sent to the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee regarding the potential fraud and abuse of the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Last week, our station first reported on the federal dollars awarded and later forgiven to Universal Meditech Inc. (UMI).

UMI, which also operated in Tulare and Fresno, is linked to the illegal medical lab where around 20 infectious diseases including COVID, and nearly 1000 bioengineered mice were found.

Those loans were awarded in 2020 and 2021 and later forgiven.

“This situation is alarming, and we remain concerned that these illegal activities were reportedly sustained with federal taxpayer dollars intended to assist legitimate businesses as they worked to survive through a global pandemic,” wrote Costa and McCarthy in the letter. “Your attention to this matter is appreciated. We look forward to seeing the PRAC’s swift action to determine whether any wrongdoing has taken place, and if so, recover taxpayer dollars and seek appropriate punishment of the entity and individuals involved.”