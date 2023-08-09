FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Officials with the Fresno County Health Department stated that getting a warrant to enter the Reedley Lab was both time-consuming and frustrating.

It took the county months and according to email exchanges provided in court documents, Universal Meditech and Prestige Biotech went out of their way to put up obstacles.

On May 31, the Fresno County Health Department made a request for permits and information on how the company planned to get rid of hazardous waste.

A person, only identified as “David He” responded with a plan to transfer all the waste from the Reedley location to 3900 East Blattella in Fresno.

The company representative also claimed they would be done with moving everything by June 20.

Fresno County Health Officials responded and told lab operators that moving goods was not an option, and reiterated that they would need the required documents within seven days.

Universal Meditech stone walled the county again, saying they needed more time and additional explanations.

The lab then denied the existence of any infectious agents on the property.

Finally, on June 13 County Officials stated the company was refusing to cooperate and they would move forward with shutting them down.

In a Reedley City Council meeting, residents still in shock and disbelief, expressed concern for the situation.

“I feel like maybe she did that because she does not live in Reedley and it does not affect her,” said Mari Garica, a lifelong Reedley resident.

City manager, Nicole Zieba said they were advised by the FBI not to speak on the matter because it was an ongoing investigation.