FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Tuesday, the Fresno County Board of Supervisors is still trying to make sure something like the illegal lab in Reedley will never happen again.

They voted unanimously to allow the Public Health Department to go into these private labs every year, and make sure they’re operating properly.

This is the Fresno County Infectious Materials Ordinance, and it calls for city leaders to work with county departments, to try and keep these private labs in line. Something leaders say should be taken up at the state and federal next as well.

“I have a motion and a second, all in favor?” asked Board Chairman Sal Quintero. “Aye,” responded all four other members of the board.

The Fresno County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to regulate private, Non-CLIA labs throughout the county.

CLIA stands for Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments, which will soon have to operate within the county of Fresno with permits. They are not funded or regulated by the federal government.

Those permits, will now be reviewed by the Health Department’s Environmental Health Division for hazardous materials.

“The department will provide annual site inspections for hazardous materials and infectious agents. A permit will be required for non-CLIA labs. No permit would mean the lab is out of compliance with the county,” said Health Director David Luchini.

According to the county, there haven’t been any labs similar to the illegal one discovered in the county so far.

“Are we aware of any labs that would fall under this new ordinance that we is being proposed?” asked Supervisor Nathan Magsig. “I’m not aware of any, are you aware of any? No, not yet,” said Luchini.

County leaders do not want to wait around for another illegal lab to make its way here, that’s why they say they approved this ordinance.

“If there is any silver lining in the situation that happened here in Fresno County in Reedley, is that now that whole nation knows about this,” said Supervisor Steve Brandau. “It’s what we could do here on the local level, but the heavy lift, I mean the big one, needs to be done at the federal level.”

However, the City of Fresno already implemented its own ordinance back in August. Councilmember Garry Bredefeld called out the county for not taking action sooner.

“This is typically the way they react when they are forced to do something and it’s uh, late. It’s been more than a year since they knew about it,” said Bredefeld.

Still, Reedley city leaders are happy something is finally being done.

“The battle is not over, we are not done,” said Reedley City Manager, Nicole Zieba. “The step that was taken today will protect the county and citizens in the rural cities that sign on to the MOU (memorandum of understanding).”

The county told us they are drafting those MOUs for city leaders to sign. This ordinance could start to go into effect as early as January 9th of this upcoming year, after a second public hearing.