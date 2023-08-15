FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers and patients to not use tests manufactured by Universal Meditech, Inc.

UMI, the company connected to the illegal lab in Reedley, has notified the FDA that it has stopped all operations and is no longer providing support for its tests.

The following tests are manufactured by Universal Meditech, Inc. (UMI):

One Step Pregnancy Test

DiagnosUS One Step Ovulation Test

HealthyWiser UriTest 10 Parameter Reagent Test Strips for Urinalysis

HealthyWiser UriTest UTI Test Strips

HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips

HealthyWiser pH-Aware pH Test Strips

To Life hCG Pregnancy Urine Test

Am I Pregnant Pregnancy Midstream Test

DeTec hCG Pregnancy Urine Test

PrestiBio Pregnancy Strips

PrestiBio Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test Midstream

PrestiBio Ovulation Strips

PrestiBio Urinalysis Test Strip 10 Parameters

PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips

PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips

The FDA is not able to confirm the performance of UMI’s tests, raising concerns that the tests may not be safe and effective.

According to the RDA tests have been sold online to consumers by at least four distributors:

AC&C Distribution, LLC.

HealthyWiser

Home Health US Inc.

Prestige Biotech Inc.

The FDA recommends customers to stop using the test Immediately and to put them in the trash.