FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)– The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning consumers and patients to not use tests manufactured by Universal Meditech, Inc.
UMI, the company connected to the illegal lab in Reedley, has notified the FDA that it has stopped all operations and is no longer providing support for its tests.
The following tests are manufactured by Universal Meditech, Inc. (UMI):
- One Step Pregnancy Test
- DiagnosUS One Step Ovulation Test
- HealthyWiser UriTest 10 Parameter Reagent Test Strips for Urinalysis
- HealthyWiser UriTest UTI Test Strips
- HealthyWiser KetoFast Ketone Test Strips
- HealthyWiser pH-Aware pH Test Strips
- To Life hCG Pregnancy Urine Test
- Am I Pregnant Pregnancy Midstream Test
- DeTec hCG Pregnancy Urine Test
- PrestiBio Pregnancy Strips
- PrestiBio Rapid Detection Pregnancy Test Midstream
- PrestiBio Ovulation Strips
- PrestiBio Urinalysis Test Strip 10 Parameters
- PrestiBio Ketone Test Strips
- PrestiBio Breast Milk Alcohol Test Strips
The FDA is not able to confirm the performance of UMI’s tests, raising concerns that the tests may not be safe and effective.
According to the RDA tests have been sold online to consumers by at least four distributors:
- AC&C Distribution, LLC.
- HealthyWiser
- Home Health US Inc.
- Prestige Biotech Inc.
The FDA recommends customers to stop using the test Immediately and to put them in the trash.