REEDLEY, Calif. (KGPE) – Congressman Jim Costa is speaking out tonight about an illegal medical lab that was found with over a dozen infectious diseases.

Reedley is in Costa’s district, CA-21, and he was involved with getting the Center for Disease Control and federal partners involved with the lab back in March when he got a call from the Reedley City Manager pleading for help.

“The inability to get anyone to be accountable either at the county or the state level,” said Costa.

The ball finally got rolling, and the court process began to get inside the lab.

What they found inside in the weeks to come, would send shockwaves through the company. There were vials of blood, 30 refrigerators and freezers, and a laundry list of diseases including malaria, COVID-19, E. Coli, hepatitis, and several others.

“We want to get to the bottom of this and whether or not any other labs like this exist across the county,” said Costa.

Costa will soon be briefed by the FBI on the investigation with a key topic being the lab’s connection to China.

“This needs to be addressed at the highest level at the federal side,” said Costa.

The question on everyone’s mind is who was behind the illegal Reedley medical lab.

Court documents show emails where representatives of the company were using the lab for COVID testing.

“We want to get to the bottom of this and determine whether or not there are any more potential labs that exist anywhere else in the county,” said Costa.

The company behind the lab, Prestige Biotech Inc, told Fresno County and city officials some of the representatives lived in China.

While the addresses they provided could never be completely confirmed, our station spoke with several people involved with the company on the phone who had direct knowledge of the people who owned the lab. They declined to comment on whether the main people behind the lab lived in China.

Costa worries about the connection, especially since China continues to hide and misrepresent covid information. Not to mention, recently Several U.S. agencies reported it is possible covid leaked from the Chinese lab out of Wuhan.

“The worst-case scenario is covid spread and concern about a lab in Wuhan China comes to mind and that is the worst-case scenario,” said Costa.

That is why Costa is asking for answers.

“Who owns the labs, where is the money? Where do you trace the true intent of the products that are being produced? And why are they not being regulated for safety or confidence?” questioned Costa.

Prestige Biotech Inc, a Nevada corporation was corporation established in 2019. That company is the creditor to Universal Meditech Inc, which is a California corporation established 10 years ago in Tulare. The company moved to Fresno in 2019, according to the Business Journal.

The company continued to fly under the radar with little oversight, despite a fire in 2020. The cause of the fire to this date has yet to be determined. There were also recalls of thousands of COVID-19 test kits from the company due to a lack of approval and protocols.

A Reedley code enforcement officer says she is confident the test kits made by the company were not manufactured out of Reedley, but said there is a chance they were made in Fresno…

“The testing kits were the purpose of the lab extensively, but you know the number of test kits that were clearly not valid raise a whole host of questions in my mind,” said Costa.

As for why the companies flew under the radar, Fresno County Department of Health Assistant Director Joe Prado said clinical lab testing is managed by the state, which enforces federal regulations.

This means county and city governments have no jurisdiction or authority over the labs.

“Whatever they represent themselves as they unfortunately do not have to report to the local public health department,” said Prado.

Prado and other city and county officials now calling for change at the federal level.

“I think there are opportunities with the regulations there,” said Prado.

Costa says first the FBI and other agencies need to finish the investigation, but then legislatures need to consider changes in regulations.

“When we get to the bottom of this we may have to pursue federal legislation but the food drug administration maybe in conjunction with the Center for Disease Control.”