REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The latest chapter of the illegal medical lab in Reedley is now underway, over one year since it was discovered in December of 2022.

Federal contractors for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) have begun to clean up improperly stored chemicals inside the lab.

The action started after the city completed its work to sort and process the chemicals as part of its August abatement. They say many of the chemicals were stored in jaw-dropping fashion, similar to the biohazard waste previously found and disposed of.

“We have chemicals that are in laundry detergent bottles, water bottles, we had a bleach container that we thought was bleach and when we opened it we realized it was some form of reagent instead,” said Jesalyn Harper, code enforcement officer with the City of Reedley.

Harper initially discovered the infractions, including the hose sticking out of the back of the building, which still sits there nearly 13 months later.

Her findings helped to blow the whole case wide open, and as the EPA begins its operations, she said it feels good to get one step closer to the finish line.

“December 19 was our one year, and I texted my city manager and said, ‘Hey, happy anniversary. We’re at one year.’ So, we’re looking forward to this being done soon,” she said.

Reedley City Manager Nicole Zieba says the EPA will pick up the tab to dispose of the chemicals, which will ultimately save the city between $150,000 to $200,000.

“Their goal is to categorize the chemicals by their properties to know how to destroy them. They’ll take them offsite to destroy those chemicals for us,” said Zieba.

Zieba reiterated this will be one of the final steps in this long saga.

After the EPA’s exit, the FDA and California FDB will move in to destroy the remaining COVID and pregnancy tests still on site. That will happen likely in February.

After that, Reedley Code Enforcement will work with the property owner to get the building back up to code, if that is possible.

No demolition plan is in place as of now, but ‘Unsafe to Occupy’ notices will remain outside until further notice.

To try and combat instances like this from ever happening again, on Jan. 9 the Fresno County Board of Supervisors gave final approval to implement its medical lab ordinance, which would allow the Fresno County Department of Public Health to review privately funded labs annually.

Zieba says that will go a long way.

“Not just to identify, because we always know there’s going to be bad characters that maybe don’t step up to get that permit, but on the back end, to be able to take care of an illicit lab will be a whole lot quicker if we run into them,” she said.