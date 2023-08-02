FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The company linked to the illegal lab uncovered in Reedley was previously responsible for COVID-19 test kits that were recalled due to the possibility of inaccurate test results.

According to WRIC, 56,300 COVID-19 test kits were recalled by Universal Meditech after the products were distributed without appropriate premarket clearance or approval by the FDA, which could result in inaccurate test results. The same device was previously recalled in March 2022.

Universal Meditech previously had a location in Fresno that caught fire in August 2020. The lab was then relocated to Reedley, where illegal activities have since been uncovered.

According to the FDA, the recalled products were manufactured from October 2021 to December 2021 and distributed in January 2022. Universal Meditech Incvoluntarily recalled the product after becoming aware of the issue by the FDA.