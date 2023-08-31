FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The company that operated an illegal lab in Reedley is going out of business, prompting a nationwide recall of products it manufactured between March 2021 and November 2022, according to the FDA.

On Thursday, Federal officials announced that Universal Meditech initiated a nationwide recall of products it manufactured between March 2021 and November 2022.

Pictures of the recalled products are below:

According to the FDA, the recall was because “the company is going out of business” and therefore not being able to continue fulfilling any post-market responsibilities of the products – and three of the products (PrestiBio Breastmilk Alcohol Test Strip, PrestiBio™ Ketone Test Strips and HealthyWiser KetoFast™ Ketone Test Strips) not getting appropriate clearance or approval.

Anyone who still has unused tests made by Universal Meditech is asked to throw them out or ship them back to Universal Meditech.

The recalled products were manufactured and distributed from March 2021 to November 2022.

