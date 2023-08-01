FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Fresno County has commented on the suggestion that an illegal lab recently shut down in Reedley had connections to the Chinese government.

Court documents show people associated with the lab told officials from the City of Reedley and Fresno County that they were located in China. CBS47 asked Joe Prado, the assistant director of the Fresno County Department of Public Health, whether or not the people involved with the illegal lab were with the Chinese government.

“I can’t confirm the connection to the Chinese government. These are individuals’ business owners. They represented themselves to us that they live in China, that is the extent that we are aware of – but confirmation to the government, I do not have any information in regard to that,” said Prado.

The revelation comes amid accusations that Fresno County officials were hiding the lab from residents. Local, state, and federal agencies are now all involved in the investigation.