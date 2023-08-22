REEDLEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Reedley officials responded to an attempted break-in at the site of the Prestige/Universal Meditech (UMI) illegal warehouse facility during the early morning hours of Tuesday, officials announced.

Reedley officials say a rear boiler room door was forcibly pried open. The warehouse rooms that housed material for Prestige and UMI were not accessed and there is no indication that entry into the building went further than the boiler room, which does not have any access points to the rest of the building.

The City of Reedley had installed cameras and other sensors around the portions of the block where Prestige/UMI materials were stored.

Officials say the cameras and sensors in these areas of the building were not triggered, indicating that there was no attempt to access other portions of the building.

“While all biological materials have been removed from this building months ago, Reedley implemented several measures to secure the building while investigations continue,” said City Manager Nicole Zieba. “Cameras, patrols, and other steps to remain vigilant about the warehouse’s security have kept any nefarious activities at bay. Until all local, State, and federal investigations are complete, we will continue to safeguard this site. Any trespassers will be prosecuted.”