FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over $150,000 worth of PPP loans were given to the company linked to the illegal lab uncovered in Reedley, according to the federal government’s Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.

The loans have since been forgiven by the federal government.

The PPP loans, which stood for Paycheck Protection Program, made very low-interest loans available to any business — or any franchisee of a business — with under 500 employees. The loans would be forgiven if most of the money was used to keep employees on the payroll. The Small Business Administration’s $659 billion Paycheck Protection Program was launched in April 2020 as a response to the impact the COVID-19 pandemic had on businesses nationwide.

According to the oversight committee, Universal Meditech Inc. received its first loan amount of $74,912 for payroll, approved on April 27, 2020. The loan amount forgiven was $75,788.

Just under a year later, Universal Meditech Inc. received a second loan amounting to $74,912: $74,910 for payroll, $1 for utilities, and $1 for “not provided.” The loan was approved on February 2, 2021. The loan amount forgiven was $75,630.

For both applications, the company provided its address as 1320 E. Fortune Avenue, a site that caught fire in August 2020.