Illegal guns, ammo found in Tulare County double murder investigation, deputies say

TULARE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — An ongoing double-murder investigation led to Tulare County Sheriff’s homicide detectives arresting a man who they say had numerous illegal firearms at his home Thursday.

While investigating the murders of 19-year-old Javier Soriano and a 14-year-old boy, both from Fresno, Tulare County Sheriff’s deputies served a warrant at the home of Danni Cuevas, 33 of Tulare. There, detectives say they found illegal guns, ammunition, and a bulletproof vest.

Photo provided by Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

This find comes on the heels of the arrest of Brian Macias Villanueva on murder charges related to the death of the two teenagers on Jan. 10.

Cuevas faces charges of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. He is being held at the Tulare County adult pre-trial facility.

Anyone with further information about the incident is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at (559) 733-6218.