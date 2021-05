CLOVIS, California (KSEE) - Fresno County and Clovis City leaders gathered for Wednesday's ribbon-cutting for the Department of Social Services New Client and Adult Services buildings on the County of Fresno Clovis campus.

"Before this, in the City of Fresno, we had about 40 different locations. A lot of those weren't public, they were just office buildings and we had about 12 different lobbies. And so, our clients would have to go to a lot of different places to get the services they needed," said the Director of Fresno County Department of Social Services, Delfino Neira.