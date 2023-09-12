FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The woman who died after a single-car crash in Fresno County that took place over the weekend has been identified, announced the Fresno County Coroner’s Office on Tuesday.

The Fresno County Coroner’s Office has identified the woman as 24-year-old Norma Bravo of Parlier.

On Saturday, Sept. 9 around 3:00 a.m., CHP received a call of a crash on Manning Avenue east of McCall Avenue, with medical personnel responding.

It was determined Bravo was driving a Toyota eastbound on Manning Avenue, east of McCall Avenue when officers say she failed to maintain control of her vehicle as it veered out off of the roadway. The vehicle went across the dirt divider and all westbound lanes of Manning Avenue, before colliding with a guard rail.

Officers say the Toyota rolled multiple times until it came to rest.

Officers say it is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in this crash.